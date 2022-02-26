Stunning Mid-Century Modern: Open Sat/Sun, 1-4 pm
Mid-century modern stunner on a beautiful tree-lined street south of the Blvd in one of Tarzana’s most desirable neighborhoods. Upon entry, one is met by the wide-open floor plan, light-filled rooms and chic designer details. This home has been exquisitely remodeled and restored yet stays true to its authentic roots. Featuring high beam ceilings and wood floors, the light palette is warm and inviting. The chef’s kitchen is complete with an island/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. The elegant living and dining room can accommodate any dinner party. Accordion glass doors open to a lovely yard with mature landscaping and a sparkling pool. Don’t miss this gem!
Location: 4451 Azalia Drive, Tarzana 91356
Asking price: $2,295,000
Year built: 1963
Living area: 3,026 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: All-new double-pane windows; Low-E glass; cedar doors; new roof, electrical, plumbing, Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat; Open house Saturday, 2/26, 1-4 pm and Sunday, 2/27, 1-4 pm
Contact: The Agency
Karen Silver
310.871.4208
karen.silver@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/karen-silver
DRE#: 01985126
Photo by Blake Cameron Photography