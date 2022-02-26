Stunning Mid-Century Modern: Open Sat/Sun, 1-4 pm

Mid-century modern stunner on a beautiful tree-lined street south of the Blvd in one of Tarzana’s most desirable neighborhoods. Upon entry, one is met by the wide-open floor plan, light-filled rooms and chic designer details. This home has been exquisitely remodeled and restored yet stays true to its authentic roots. Featuring high beam ceilings and wood floors, the light palette is warm and inviting. The chef’s kitchen is complete with an island/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. The elegant living and dining room can accommodate any dinner party. Accordion glass doors open to a lovely yard with mature landscaping and a sparkling pool. Don’t miss this gem!

Location: 4451 Azalia Drive, Tarzana 91356

Asking price: $2,295,000

Year built: 1963

Living area: 3,026 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: All-new double-pane windows; Low-E glass; cedar doors; new roof, electrical, plumbing, Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat; Open house Saturday, 2/26, 1-4 pm and Sunday, 2/27, 1-4 pm

Contact: The Agency

Karen Silver

310.871.4208

karen.silver@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/karen-silver

DRE#: 01985126

Photo by Blake Cameron Photography