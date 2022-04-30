Encino’s Rancho Estates

Behold its classic grand architecture in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates. Gated and supremely private, this impressive estate is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac where you can lose yourself amidst the total privacy of the lush grounds. The vast space around the pool includes a fire pit and multiple lounge areas as well as a basketball court, tucked away from it all. This could be your own five-star private resort.

Location: 17647 Belinda Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $5,685,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; south of The Boulevard; open floor plan; chef’s kitchen; primary suite with sitting area; theater

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932