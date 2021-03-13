La Cañada Flintridge Cape Cod

This lovely home offers a formal living room and dining room with seating for twelve, and a gourmet kitchen with newer appliances that opens to a family room with stone fireplace. The master suite is adorned with a fireplace and remodeled bath. An expansive billiard/playroom with an office and full bathroom could also be used as an extended family suite. A pool, spa, and slide, entertaining areas, outdoor kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, wide hallways, high ceilings, dramatic architecture, dual HVAC, hand-distressed walnut floors, 3-car garage, security system with cameras and award-winning schools nearby are some of the many features. Visit 4535lonepinelane.com.

Location: 4535 Lone Pine Lane, La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Asking price: $3,650,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 5,234 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Perched on a knoll; grand entry; lots of windows for natural light; indoor/outdoor fireplaces; water purification and softening systems; lots of storage; basketball area; guest bedroom suite downstairs; nearby hiking trails; close freeway access

Contact: Jeannie Garr Roddy, Compass

626.862.0620

jeannie.garr@compass.com

jeanniegarrroddy.com

DRE#: 00941946