Distinguished Colonial Revival

As the maiden property on peaceful Lomita Drive, this estate prominently rises above the street, encompassing over three-quarters of an acre of nearly flat landscaped grounds and 6,300 square-feet-plus of living space. The grounds feature the main residence, guest house, expansive lawns, pool/spa, terraces and outdoor sojourns, as well as a three-car executive garage. There are exquisite finishes, such as de Gournay chinoiserie papering, custom cabinetry and millwork throughout. The grounds boast large oaks and pines along with plentiful citrus. Outdoor entertaining areas include many patios, a large pool with spa, chaise decking and a regal outdoor fireplace and entertaining pavilion.

Location: 1485 Lomita Drive, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $5,995,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 6,301 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Lot size - 34,581 square feet assessor; house: 6,011 square feet measured; basement: 470 square feet measured; guest house: 290 square feet measured; 822 square feet measured; 5 bedrooms, 5 bath main house; 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house; pool and spa; executive three-car garage

Contact: George Penner, Deasy Penner Podley

213.924.1489

dtherieau@dppre.com

deasypennerpodley.com/partners/george-penner/

DRE#: 01394929