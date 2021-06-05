Sophisticated and Exclusive in Pasadena

Sophisticated and exclusive, this townhouse located at Barclay Court, a 4-unit complex built in 1989 features a private elevator and French doors that lead to a private garden patio. Well-maintained with elegant formal rooms, there’s ample space to entertain friends and family. This home offers 2,460 square feet of living space and features two en-suite bedrooms on the second floor. The master has a private office/loft area with its own large walk-in closet, built-in bookshelves, and spacious attic storage. A private elevator from the garage level provides access to each level of the home. Enjoy this rare opportunity for elegant living on beautiful South Orange Grove.

Location: 872 S. Orange Grove Blvd. #3, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,299,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 2,460 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Private elevator; dual-paned windows; hardwood floors; elegant built-in cabinetry; dining room with built-in bar; open kitchen and breakfast area; 2 side-by-side parking spots; secure garage; 4-unit complex; short distance from Old Town Pasadena and South Pasadena

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812

