This beautiful, single-level, traditional-style home is located on Cresta Avenue, a quiet tree-lined street in North San Gabriel. Built in 1938, this home offers three bedrooms and one and three-quarter baths. The spacious living room features a fireplace with a brick and wood mantel, four windows that bring in plenty of light, and well-maintained oak hardwood floors. Down one step is the family room with two sets of sliding glass doors to the back patio and grassy rear yard. Up the driveway through the gate is the backyard, featuring the detached two-car garage with an automatic opener, a spacious back patio perfect for entertaining, and a thriving lawn.

Location: 135 North Cresta Avenue, San Gabriel 91775

Asking price: $1,149,000

Year built: 1938

Living area: 1,914 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom

Features: Original hardwood floors (floors were refinished and varnished in the second bedroom); central air and heating; partial copper plumbing; concrete driveway; newer roof (2018); located in close proximity to the San Gabriel Country Club

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.590.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812