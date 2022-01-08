This beautiful two-story Spanish-style home, located in the Rose Villa-Oakdale Historic District near The Huntington Library & Botanical Gardens and CalTech, retains its original 1925 character while being extensively renovated and significantly expanded with new construction in 2020. The grounds are newly landscaped and feature a large outdoor patio, new wood fencing, and a sitting area. System updates include: new copper plumbing, recently replaced sewer line all the way to the street/city connection, new electrical, new 200-amp electrical panel, new roof, new dual-pane windows throughout, and new dual-HVAC systems. Move in and enjoy all that this turnkey home has to offer.

Location: 370 South Allen Avenue, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $2,399,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,324 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Gated driveway; living room w/ fireplace; spacious new chef’s kitchen with Wolf double oven, 3 sinks, 2 dishwashers, wine refrigerator, built-in refrigerator, large island, breakfast bar; family room; breakfast area; light-filled home; excellent storage; 4 BR plus office; fire sprinkler system; new baths; finished garage; basement

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812