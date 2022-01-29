Move Into a Brand-New Luxury Home This Spring at Brasada Estates

Visit the new luxury home community to tour spectacular homes that will be ready for move-in this spring! European-inspired designs are presented by homebuilder Grandway Residential. The community is set atop the beautiful scenic hillsides of San Dimas, offering impressive views of twinkling city lights that extend as far as downtown Los Angeles. This natural setting is situated in the heart of Southern California near all its conveniences.

A Community of the Year winner at The Nationals 2022, magnificent one- and two-story homes present dramatic refinements including grand entrance foyers, great rooms with 22' ceilings, gorgeous culinary kitchens and expansive backyards.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; 6 floor plans available; a variety of exterior styles; customized selections offered; every home includes a downstairs owner’s suite; guardhouse entrance for gated security; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing

Contact:

Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.BrasadaEstates.com

DRE#: 01883374