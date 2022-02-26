Mi Sueño – 1210 S Arroyo Blvd

Located within the prestigious South Arroyo community in Pasadena, Mi Sueño is a grandiose trophy estate designed by renowned architect Bertram G. Goodhue. A true historical and architectural masterpiece, this property has been meticulously cared for and upgraded through the years, while still maintaining its original charm. Private gates lead the way through the long driveway, surrounded by stunning, park-like grounds, waterfalls and an oversized motor-court. Mi Sueño, with its intricate details and superior craftsmanship, is the ideal backdrop and opportunity to own one of Pasadena’s finest, historical estates, offering all amenities on exquisite grounds.

Location: 1210 S. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 1916

Living area: 9,218 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: The primary suite is a wing of its own, overlooks the gardens and boasts a 100-square-foot walk-in-closet; Moroccan-inspired bathroom with mosaic tiles; double sinks, large walk-in shower, as well as a lavish bathtub with carved-wood canopy.

Contact: Compass

Megan Spargo-Ferrell

626.390.3831

megan.ferrell@compass.com

www.compass.com/agents/megan-spargo-ferrell

DRE#: 01705291

Thomas Atamian

818.235.6325

thomas@thomasatamian.com

DRE#: 01739307