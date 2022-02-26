Mi Sueño – 1210 S Arroyo Blvd
Located within the prestigious South Arroyo community in Pasadena, Mi Sueño is a grandiose trophy estate designed by renowned architect Bertram G. Goodhue. A true historical and architectural masterpiece, this property has been meticulously cared for and upgraded through the years, while still maintaining its original charm. Private gates lead the way through the long driveway, surrounded by stunning, park-like grounds, waterfalls and an oversized motor-court. Mi Sueño, with its intricate details and superior craftsmanship, is the ideal backdrop and opportunity to own one of Pasadena’s finest, historical estates, offering all amenities on exquisite grounds.
Location: 1210 S. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena 91105
Asking price: $8,995,000
Year built: 1916
Living area: 9,218 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: The primary suite is a wing of its own, overlooks the gardens and boasts a 100-square-foot walk-in-closet; Moroccan-inspired bathroom with mosaic tiles; double sinks, large walk-in shower, as well as a lavish bathtub with carved-wood canopy.
Contact: Compass
Megan Spargo-Ferrell
626.390.3831
megan.ferrell@compass.com
www.compass.com/agents/megan-spargo-ferrell
DRE#: 01705291
Thomas Atamian
818.235.6325
thomas@thomasatamian.com
DRE#: 01739307