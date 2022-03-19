Renovated Luxurious Estate

Welcome to this newly renovated, luxurious home nestled away in the gated community of the Braewood Estates in South Pasadena. The formal living room with 17-foot ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace leads to the dining room, which features a decorative ceiling and French doors leading outside. The amazing kitchen is a chef’s dream. The adjacent family room has a fireplace and a second set of glass Cantina doors. Downstairs features a bedroom/office and French doors to the side patio with a built-in fireplace. The backyard has been newly landscaped and features a pool and spa, a built-in barbecue area, and multiple patios including one with a fireplace and outdoor television. Co-listed with Sarah Rogers.

Location: 808 Braewood Court, South Pasadena 91030

Asking price: $3,800,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 4,809± square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Upstairs is a custom wet bar, opening to the second family room with large flat-screen TV & built-in cabinets; upscale baths; rebuilt in 2015; updated systems: copper plumbing, new electrical, new roof, newly landscaped front yard with a long driveway to the 3-car garage; visit www.808braewood.com

Contact: Compass

Susie Aguirre

626.399.4988

Susie.Aguirre@compass.com

Susie Aguirre, DRE#: 01130705

Sarah Rogers, DRE#: 01201812