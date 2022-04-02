Sophisticated Mid-Century Ranch

Welcome home to this sophisticated, single-level 1951 midcentury-style home in the Huntington Library district of San Marino. The current owners have retained the character features while upgrading and renovating the property over the last 20-plus years. Offering 3,043 square feet on a spacious 13,605± square foot lot, this four-bedroom, three full-bath home shows pride of ownership throughout. It exudes warmth and provides a sense of calm in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy all that San Marino has to offer, including close proximity to the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, Lacy Park, the award-winning San Marino schools, Crowell Public Library, and nearby tennis courts.

Location: 1475 Kensington Road, San Marino, 91108

Asking price: $2,950,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 3,043 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Chef’s kitchen, designed by Cynthia Bennett; island with a breakfast bar; walk-in food pantry; built-in appliances (Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador oven + Thermador 6-burner cooktop, Miele dishwasher, and Vent-A-Hood); family room/home theater completely remodeled; oak hardwood floors

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812