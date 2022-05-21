1928 Mission District Spanish

Welcome to this lovely Spanish-style home on Euclid Avenue, a charming, ginkgo treelined street just above Mission Street. Enter the home up a Saltillo tile pathway through a covered patio, wound with blooming trumpet vines. Off the main entry is the gorgeous formal living room with a high, wood-beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, many windows, and a large fireplace. The primary suite is spacious and bright with large windows, hardwood floors, a cedar-lined walk-in closet, and a covered balcony. Enjoy all that this neighborhood has to offer, including the shops and restaurants of San Marino and South Pasadena, proximity to parks, and the award-winning San Marino schools.

Location: 1690 South Euclid Avenue, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $2,398,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 2,685 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Dual-zone central air & heating; bolted foundation; hardwood flooring throughout; California basement; garden lighting; automatic garage door; front and back yard patios; wrought iron driveway gate; family room

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

Sarah@SarahRogersEstates.com

www.SarahRogersRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01201812