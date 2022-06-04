One of America’s grandest estates, the Green Gables Estate is a fabulous combination of man’s and nature’s best, including its exquisitely scaled main residence and its world-class gardens, six additional homes, a stunning 100+ yard Roman pool, three swimming pools, a beautiful stone tea house, a large spring-fed reservoir (sustaining much of the estate’s irrigation needs), and bountiful vegetable and flower gardens. The estate also offers numerous opportunities to create new residential structures, develop vineyards, and add an equestrian center or expansive orchards.

Location: Green Gables

Asking price: $125,000,000

Year built: 1911

Living area: 23,900 square feet, 34 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms

Features: With its two private roads, wooded trails, and endless tranquility, this incredible estate is the ultimate family compound or inspiring corporate retreat; there are seven homes situated on 74 private acres, featuring breathtaking panoramic views of California’s Pacific Coast range

