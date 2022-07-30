Haven In Hope Ranch
Elegant turnkey estate on over two acres in Santa Barbara’s exclusive Hope Ranch, where residents enjoy access to a private beach and miles of equestrian trails. This private and extensively remodeled home is filled with natural light, soaring ceilings and welcoming spaces. White oak floors mingle with Carrara marble and designer finishes to create a style that is both current and classic. The main level primary suite is convenient, spacious and includes a large study. French doors throughout open to a lushly landscaped outdoor living environment, including a breezy courtyard with manicured lawn, meandering pathways and a hilltop seating area with sweeping mountain views.
Location: 801 Via Tranquila, Santa Barbara 93110
Asking price: $7,750,000
Year built: 1987
Living area: 4,932 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Newly remodeled; primary suite on main level; access to private beach and riding trails; mountain views; raised garden beds
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177