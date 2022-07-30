Haven In Hope Ranch

Elegant turnkey estate on over two acres in Santa Barbara’s exclusive Hope Ranch, where residents enjoy access to a private beach and miles of equestrian trails. This private and extensively remodeled home is filled with natural light, soaring ceilings and welcoming spaces. White oak floors mingle with Carrara marble and designer finishes to create a style that is both current and classic. The main level primary suite is convenient, spacious and includes a large study. French doors throughout open to a lushly landscaped outdoor living environment, including a breezy courtyard with manicured lawn, meandering pathways and a hilltop seating area with sweeping mountain views.

Location: 801 Via Tranquila, Santa Barbara 93110

Asking price: $7,750,000

Year built: 1987

Living area: 4,932 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled; primary suite on main level; access to private beach and riding trails; mountain views; raised garden beds

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177