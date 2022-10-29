Custom New Construction Home – Palm Springs

Welcome to 3060 N. Puerta Del Sol, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home designed by storied architect James Cioffi AIA, ready for you to move in today. Gated, walled and exceptionally private, this residence affords the indoor/outdoor lifestyle for which Palm Springs is famous. The gated front courtyard flows effortlessly through the steel gate and past the pool, spa, open-air fireplace and outdoor kitchen to the main living areas and guest casita. Soaring, 14-foot ceilings are featured in the main areas. Every bedroom opens to its own patio. The western mountain views are majestic, framed by walls of glass and clerestory windows.

Location: 3060 North Puerta Del Sol, Palm Springs 92262

Asking price: $2,880,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 2,622 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Brand new construction; walled and private; exceptional indoor/outdoor living; 14’ ceilings in the main areas with walls of glass and clerestory windows; majestic mountain views; state-of-the-art, energy-efficient construction; owned solar system; guest casita

Contact: Compass

Scott Ehrens

760.880.1492

scott@scottehrens.com

www.scottehrens.com | www.3060puertadelsol.com

DRE#: 02074886