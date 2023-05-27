A Golden Opportunity

Design, form, and function combine in this rare, newly constructed Santa Ynez estate spanning 40+/- acres across two separate legal parcels. Boasting panoramic mountain, vineyard, and pastoral views, this contemporary oasis is a true work of art. Parcel 1 is complete with two separate homes on 20 south-facing acres. The primary residence features a motor court, 75-foot lap pool, three-car and two-car garages, and two 800+ sq. ft. rooftop decks. The second home spans 1,200 sq. ft. with 2 bed/2 baths and an oversized three-car garage. Parcel 2 has a private well, plans for a 1,200+ sq ft residence and offers an opportunity to create a legacy compound.

Location: 4300/4200 Roblar Avenue, Santa Ynez 93460

Asking price: $10,950,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 5,350 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Guest house; 75’ lap pool w/fountains; designed for future solar; garage space for 8 cars; private well; generator

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01815307 / 01447045 / 01954177 / 0195106