Enclave of 3 Homes in La Jolla

This unique enclave of three homes provides privacy and panoramic views of the ocean, Village and sunsets. Adjacent to La Jolla Natural Park and nestled in a serene canyon setting surrounded by lush gardens and majestic trees, the property rests on almost a half-acre parcel consisting of a two-plus bedroom Spanish colonial main house, a one-bedroom, two-bath guest house, as well as a lower level two-bedroom, one-bath casita offering a sprawling rooftop viewing deck with a palapa-style bar, BBQ and abundant space for sunbathing or embracing the stunning scenery. Expansive outdoor entertaining spaces can be found throughout the verdant grounds where you will enjoy extraordinary views, soothing coastal breezes and vibrant sunsets.

Location: 7365 Remley Place, La Jolla Country Club, La Jolla 92037

Asking Price: $6,380,000

Year built: 1932

Living area: 5,679 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Water filtration, gated, detached garage, balcony, deck, patio, laundry room, stucco, stone/tile/wood floors, guest house, tile/clay roof, sewer connected, cul-de-sac, west of I-5, city view, evening lights, valley/canyon view, balcony, beamed ceilings, cathedral-vaulted ceiling

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Maxine & Marti Gellens

858.551.6630

teamgellens@gellens.com

www.gellens.com

DRE#: 00591299 & 00882546