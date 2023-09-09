Santaluz – All-New Remodel

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! All-new, remodeled single level with detached casita in coveted Santaluz Golf Club. The house is professionally designed to integrate the inside and outside as one with neutral colors and a light and bright open floor plan – featuring a generous master with separate dual baths and closets, an open kitchen to the family room, two wine rooms, solar and generator as well as almost two acres of flat land with panoramic views of the countryside, a private sand beach, and a vanishing edge pool. At “Santaluz,” you can enjoy the security and advantages of living in a gated community with a Rees Jones championship 18-hole golf course.

Location: 7563 Montien Road, San Diego 92127

Asking price: $8,499,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 7,190 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: 5 bedrooms + 1 optional; 6 full baths; 1 half bath; open floorplan; single level with attached casita; almost 2 acres of flat land; panoramic views of the countryside; drought tolerant Mediterranean garden; fruit trees; organic veggies; private sand beach and vanishing edge pool

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Cecilia Zavala

858.699.6646

cecigza@yahoo.com

www.HomesInSantaluz.com

DRE#: 01931715