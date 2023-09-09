Santaluz – All-New Remodel
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! All-new, remodeled single level with detached casita in coveted Santaluz Golf Club. The house is professionally designed to integrate the inside and outside as one with neutral colors and a light and bright open floor plan – featuring a generous master with separate dual baths and closets, an open kitchen to the family room, two wine rooms, solar and generator as well as almost two acres of flat land with panoramic views of the countryside, a private sand beach, and a vanishing edge pool. At “Santaluz,” you can enjoy the security and advantages of living in a gated community with a Rees Jones championship 18-hole golf course.
Location: 7563 Montien Road, San Diego 92127
Asking price: $8,499,000
Year built: 2006
Living area: 7,190 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: 5 bedrooms + 1 optional; 6 full baths; 1 half bath; open floorplan; single level with attached casita; almost 2 acres of flat land; panoramic views of the countryside; drought tolerant Mediterranean garden; fruit trees; organic veggies; private sand beach and vanishing edge pool
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Cecilia Zavala
858.699.6646
cecigza@yahoo.com
www.HomesInSantaluz.com
DRE#: 01931715