Luxury in the Midst of Nature

Just an hour from the Aspen slopes, this private 5,165 sq ft custom home sits high on 3.68 acres in Redstone, CO, and offers stunning views of Crystal Valley and Mt. Sopris and is just above the Crystal River. This newly built mountain retreat is rare and unmatched in this area. It has a gourmet kitchen, an airy living room, a stone fireplace, marble and granite bathrooms, plus beautiful ponderosa pines harvested from the land itself. Enjoy the comfort of a hammered copper soaking tub, steam shower, large jetted tub and infrared sauna. The fire suppression, solar panels, private well and large vault will give you the peace of mind you deserve. Watch eagles soar, bears roam, elk play and rainbow trout ‘go with the flow.’

Location: 175 Bison Lane, Redstone, CO 81623

Asking price: $3,250,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 5,165 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Amazing views; large back deck; covered porch; oversized range hood; heated snowmelt driveway; whole-house fire suppression; radiant floor heat; central A/C; mini split A/C upstairs; copper soaking tub; steam shower; hand-carved front door; Large jetted tub; 10-ft lower level ceilings

Contact: Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty

Troy Kampe

970.948.5535

troy.kampe@sir.com

www.sothebysrealty.com/aspensnowmasssir

DRE#: 100079684