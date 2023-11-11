The Ultimate Destination

Primoya Estates is a romantic countryside property of unrivaled splendor, rejuvenation and beauty. Immerse yourself in over 14.7 secluded acres and pause from life’s everyday demands under starlit night skies, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and vast swaths of rolling hillsides and breathtaking mountain views. A rural coastal experience with a cosmopolitan flair, this distinctive, special property is youthful, easygoing, elegant and versatile. Prominently sited and conveniently positioned in the coastal community of Carpinteria, Primoya Estates presents an opportunity for an elegant home perched on an income-producing agricultural property.

Location: 7200 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria 93013

Asking price: $14,500,000

Year built: 1950

Living area: 4,919 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Primoya Estates; 360-degree views; Cherimoya orchard, vineyard, wine grotto; +14.7 acres; greatly restored; expanded & upgraded; main house: 4 bed/3.5 bath; guest house: 2 bed/1 bath; 3-car garage and caretaker’s apartment; pool, Bocce court; outdoor kitchen and fire pit seating area

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514