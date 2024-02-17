Custom Log Cabin Set on Four-Acre Pond

362 acres, a custom log cabin set on a four-acre pond designed for world-class fishing by local fisheries to develop the food chain with Sacramento Black Fish feeding on the vegetation to Florida strain Large Mouth Black Bass at the top. Just beyond the pond’s edge to the east sits Blackhawk Lake protected by a dam built by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in 1968. To the north of the log cabin is a 48’ x 48’ barn with a workshop, loft and dry storage as well as a stable with three usable stalls and one tack room that opens to eight acres of gated pasture and a round pen. The property includes Blackhawk Mountain, one of the highest peaks in the area with views of the coastal range and High Sierras.

Location: 41924 Patrick Avenue, Coarsegold, CA 93614

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 1800s

Living area: 1,176 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Features: Multiple open meadows; sparkling creeks; horse trails and wildlife; property is in the Williamson Act; may be subdivided into 8 parcels; 7,100 feet of lakefrontage and full access to Blackhawk Lake; located 30 miles north of Fresno and 30 miles south of Yosemite National Park

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Brian Ades

310.503.8080

brian.ades@sothebys.realty

www.brianades.com

DRE#: 01347985