A Weekend Escape

Discover your next chapter in Montecito’s premier “Golden Quadrangle,” where this exceptional, ocean and mountain view property offers a gateway to the vibrant Montecito community and its serene natural beauty. Set on an artfully landscaped and gated acre, this architecturally distinct single-level residence is a haven of style and privacy, providing an ideal backdrop for both relaxation and entertainment. Inside, the home unfolds with a design that is both elegant and inviting with spaces crafted for gathering and solitude alike. Here’s your opportunity to live fully, embraced by the natural splendor and the warmth of Montecito and the captivating Central Coast.

Location: 796 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $10,900,000

Year built: 1955

Living area: 4,196 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Golden Quadrangle neighborhood; ocean and island views; stylish and versatile floor plan; primary suite with spa-inspired bathroom and private office; set on artfully landscaped and gated acre with patios; gardens designed by Art Luna; convenient to world-class beaches, shopping and dining

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514