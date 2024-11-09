Architectural Padaro Beach Cottage

Set against the stunning backdrop of Padaro Beach, this coastal retreat captures the essence of seaside living with a seamless blend of classic charm and modern design. The home’s neutral palette allows the breathtaking ocean views to take center stage, while warm interior details reflect the surrounding landscape. Effortlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces, it invites the coast’s natural beauty into daily life. Expansive ocean-view decks offer ideal spots for entertaining or quiet reflection. This Padaro Beach haven embodies a refined yet laid-back lifestyle, where design, nature and location come together in perfect harmony.

Location: 3519 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013

Asking price: $14,500,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 2,750 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: World-class beachfront location; main residence: 3 beds, 3 baths; guest house: 2 beds, 2 baths with kitchen and living room; plans for an ADU that would add 3 additional bedrooms; expansive seaside decks; spacious 0.39-acre lot; close proximity to upscale shops and dining

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514