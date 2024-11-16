Modern Ski-In & Ski-Out Estate

Nestled in the prestigious and secure ski community of The Colony at White Pine Canyon, this luxurious contemporary residence is a sanctuary for panoramic views and grand-scale entertaining. The home provides exclusive access to four different lifts: Dream Catcher, Timberline and Iron Mountain Express, and it’s just a glide away from the Quicksilver Gondola, leading to the Park City resort base. Enjoy a 15-minute drive to Park City’s historic Main Street, offering exclusive shopping and dining options. 40 minutes from two FBOs, KSLC and KHCR, as well as the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Location: 236 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, UT 84060

Asking Price: $14,450,000

Year Built: 2015

Living Area: 8,550 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Preparation for the slopes is a breeze in the fully outfitted ski prep lounge, complete with boot heaters, custom lockers and a welcoming fireplace to ensure you start your day warm and organized.

Contact: Engel & Völkers Park City

Lindsay Clark

435.729.0699

lindsay.clark@engelvoelkers.com

www.parkcity.evrealestate.com/properties/our-listings