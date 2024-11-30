New-Construction Ski Masterpiece

Discover the pinnacle of year-round luxury living in the highly desired gated ski-in and ski-out community, The Colony at White Pine Canyon. This custom-built masterpiece offers unparalleled privacy, direct ski access and uninterrupted views, making it the perfect mountain retreat for hosting family and friends. The main level showcases a great room with a wine bar, an oversized gourmet chef’s kitchen, a private dining room and fireplaces inside and outside. Only 15 minutes to Park City’s historic Main Street for exclusive shopping and dining, 40 minutes to two FBOs, KSLC and KHCR, and the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Location: 256 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, UT 84060

Asking price: $32,000,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 14,595 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Fitness room with a morning bar; pickleball/basketball court; a stylish après-ski lounge and more

Contact: Engel & Völkers Park City

Paul Benson

435.640.7441

paul.benson@engelvoelkers.com

www.paulbenson.com