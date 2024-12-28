Architectural Masterpiece

Crown Point – A masterful creation by renowned architect Michael Upwall, this home is thoughtfully situated on two combined lots spanning seven acres, offering unparalleled privacy, space and breathtaking sunsets framed by a serene pond and 360-degree views of the Wasatch and Uinta mountain ranges. Designed for exceptional entertaining and seamless indoor-outdoor living, the residence features three expansive panoramic view decks connected by sliding glass doors, creating the perfect space to gather with family and friends. Situated within the private 6,300-acre Promontory Ranch Golf Club.

Location: 8544 N. Promontory Ranch Rd., Park City, UT 84098

Asking price: $18,800,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 10,334 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Cutting-edge features abound, including a Savant whole-home automation system, Lutron-controlled custom LED lighting, and a state-of-the-art 28-seat 4K theater.

Contact: Engel & Völkers Park City

Paul Benson

435.640.7441

paul.benson@engelvoelkers.com

www.paulbenson.com