Jake Arnold is one of the region’s most sought-after designers, having built an extensive portfolio of residential interiors and commercial spaces for high-profile clients including A-list celebrities, actors and comedians. At just 31 years old, Arnold is at the forefront of a new wave of designers creating fresh, modern environments transcending time and trends.

Relocating to Los Angeles from London in 2012, Arnold first secured an internship with award-winning firm Woodson & Rummerfield. From there, he worked for Estee Stanley before striking off on his own. Arnold started Studio Jake Arnold in 2020 and leads a team of 10 in his newly opened studio on Santa Monica Blvd.

Arnold’s unique aesthetic sensibility stems from his singular approach to integrating both the traditional design of his London upbringing and the more relaxed California lifestyle. The result is a stripped-back elegance and warm minimalism that is simultaneously approachable, chic, and serene.

In addition to his full-service interior design studio, Arnold is the co-founder of The Expert, a platform launched earlier this year, with the mission to expand access to top-tier designers regardless of a project’s budget or its geographic location. jakearnold.com

