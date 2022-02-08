The Ergonomics of a Kitchen: L.A.'s Bulthaup Achieves Balance and Proportion in their Modern Deisgns

In the world of design and architecture there exists a very special concept called the “golden ratio.” Often referred to as the “divine proportion” formula, with roots back to 300 B.C., this concept is employed by Bulthaup when designing each and every kitchen. Said to be the basis of all beauty in art, design, architecture and even nature, the principle achieves balance and scale by applying a logical system to determine proportions that are naturally pleasing to the eye. Achieving this precise visual balance is what makes the difference between spaces that make one feel calm and comfortable as compared with those that are jarring.

The landmark for kitchen architecture and design in Los Angeles for 20 years, Bulthaup brings forward the golden ratio as well as the Bauhaus philosophy of considering ergonomics, functionality, performance, longevity and aesthetics, based on time and motion studies to best determine the optimal position of equipment, work surface heights as well as the use of the correct types of materials. Creating spaces that deliver efficiency of movement as well as being pleasing to the eye is all part of the alchemy that is a Bulthaup kitchen.

(Taiyo Watanabe)

An important component of every Bulthaup kitchen is the appliance portfolio. Since appliances are one of the most critical functional components of the kitchen, they must comply with not only the principles of the “golden ratio” but also the combination of ergonomics, performance, functionality, longevity and aesthetics that is the Bauhaus approach. Bulthaup kitchens often include Gaggenau appliances for this reason. The appliances complement the need to deliver a pleasing “grace line,” offer the perfect proportion, palette and functional capabilities as well as being designed to make cooking enjoyable and rewarding.

Gaggenau designs and builds their appliances based on the “professional kitchen principle.” Working with professional chefs, the company notes “what delights and frustrates them. Their equipment needs to be intuitive and enabling, focused and robust: Chefs need to devote themselves to the dish, not the oven.”

(Taiyo Watanabe)

The affinity between Bulthaup and Gaggenau is also connected by their German heritage. Interestingly, both brands have limited manufacturing locations, allowing for tight control and customization capabilities. And they are known for their crisp stainless steel, exquisitely produced products. Both believe that minimal but functional designs are timeless and that the combination of craftsmanship with state-of-the-art German manufacturing to create precise, functional modern kitchens is the foundation of premium excellence. Bulthaup kitchens, outfitted with Gaggenau appliances, shape spaces that, in the philosophy of Le Corbusier, “forge a range of harmonious measurements to suit the human scale, universally applicable to architecture and to mechanical things.”

