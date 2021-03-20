Charming Mediterranean Multi-level Home
Here’s a rare opportunity to buy a private, ideally located home just blocks from the beach at a $300k price reduction. This home has been lovingly cared for by its owner and family since being built-lots of pride of ownership and Hollywood history. Bright rooms with high, wood paneled ceilings and a large open living room with a unique, breathtaking fireplace. The outdoors is open with front and side patio spaces. This is a charming mediterranean multi-level home with ample opportunity to add and make your own, all at one of the best private locations and streets Santa Monica has to offer.
Location: 453 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $2,295,000
Year built: 1926
Living area: 1,300 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Features: Prime location; lots of room to expand; pride of ownership; canyon views; blocks from the beach; 2-car covered garage; hardwood flooring; big grassy front yard; very private
