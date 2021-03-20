Here’s a rare opportunity to buy a private, ideally located home just blocks from the beach at a $300k price reduction. This home has been lovingly cared for by its owner and family since being built-lots of pride of ownership and Hollywood history. Bright rooms with high, wood paneled ceilings and a large open living room with a unique, breathtaking fireplace. The outdoors is open with front and side patio spaces. This is a charming mediterranean multi-level home with ample opportunity to add and make your own, all at one of the best private locations and streets Santa Monica has to offer.

Location: 453 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $2,295,000

Year built: 1926

Living area: 1,300 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Features: Prime location; lots of room to expand; pride of ownership; canyon views; blocks from the beach; 2-car covered garage; hardwood flooring; big grassy front yard; very private

Contact: Alexis Boris Waterman, Compass

310.990.6894

alexis@alexisestates.com

compass.com/agents/alexis-boris

DRE#: 01941211