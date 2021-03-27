Lavish Entertainer’s Home on the Loop

This traditional home is located on the renowned loop portion of the Palisades bluffs. Enter through a courtyard into a light-filled, glass conservatory-style foyer. The three upstairs en-suite bedrooms have ocean glimpses. A substantial primary suite with four walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling and French doors opens to an expansive balcony showcasing ocean and Santa Monica mountain views. There are five marble bathrooms, designer wall coverings and custom finishes throughout. The chef’s kitchen with fireplace flows out to the back patio. The backyard features an in-ground spa, heated pergola and full outdoor BBQ kitchen with gas fireplace.

Location: 349 N. Las Casas, Los Angeles 90272

Asking price: $4,395,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 4,280 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Ocean and mountain views; in-ground spa; full outdoor BBQ kitchen with gas fireplace; luxurious master suite; designer wall coverings; marble bathrooms; minutes to The Village

Contact: Ari Afshar, Vanessa Quinn, Jonathan Carr, Compass

310.492.3181

ari@compass.com, vanessa.quinn@compass.com, jonathan.carr@compass.com

DRE#: 01753779, 01992833, 02064561