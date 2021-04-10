The Deutsch House by John Lautner

This two-level mid-century modern in the Hollywood Hills features extraordinary views of the mountains, the Hollywood sign and city lights. Designed early in Lautner’s career, the house displays the innovation, use of natural materials, and indoor-outdoor living he is known for: An open floor plan; tall ceilings; exposed wood rafters; floor-to-ceiling glass walls; teak paneling, a buff brick fireplace, end-grain wood floors; and panoramic views. Outdoor space includes wood decks, a flagstone terrace and a kitchen garden. The restoration included stripping paint from bricks and teak walls, updating the kitchen and baths, electrical, windows, plumbing and HVAC.

Location: 7163 Macapa Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $2,760,000

Year built: 1954

Living area: 1,720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Sited to take advantage of panoramic views of the mountains, the Hollywood sign and city lights; original built-in cabinetry by Lautner’s favorite contractor, boatbuilder John de la Vaux; outdoor space on two levels includes wood decks, flagstone terrace and a kitchen garden The Details

Contact: Maureen Erbe, Deasy Penner Podley

626.622.1112

maureen@erbeblackham.com

erbeblackham.com

DRE#: 02030732