The Deutsch House by John Lautner
This two-level mid-century modern in the Hollywood Hills features extraordinary views of the mountains, the Hollywood sign and city lights. Designed early in Lautner’s career, the house displays the innovation, use of natural materials, and indoor-outdoor living he is known for: An open floor plan; tall ceilings; exposed wood rafters; floor-to-ceiling glass walls; teak paneling, a buff brick fireplace, end-grain wood floors; and panoramic views. Outdoor space includes wood decks, a flagstone terrace and a kitchen garden. The restoration included stripping paint from bricks and teak walls, updating the kitchen and baths, electrical, windows, plumbing and HVAC.
Location: 7163 Macapa Drive, Los Angeles 90068
Asking price: $2,760,000
Year built: 1954
Living area: 1,720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Sited to take advantage of panoramic views of the mountains, the Hollywood sign and city lights; original built-in cabinetry by Lautner’s favorite contractor, boatbuilder John de la Vaux; outdoor space on two levels includes wood decks, flagstone terrace and a kitchen garden The Details
Contact: Maureen Erbe, Deasy Penner Podley
626.622.1112
maureen@erbeblackham.com
erbeblackham.com
DRE#: 02030732