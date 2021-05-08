AUCTION: Bids will be accepted May 20-25. Currently listed for $42M with no reserve and showings by appointment, this private and picturesque Tuscan villa welcomes you with its picture-perfect views of vineyards, lush gardens, and wine gardens. The custom-built main house and guest house boast highend finishes and soaring vaulted ceilings. Outside you’ll find an 80-foot swimmer’s pool, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, koi ponds, and stone-terraced gardens decorating the sprawling grounds. The property’s 40+ - acres include six acres of double-planted vineyard, four additional acres of plantable vineyard, and the $7.2M inventory of award-winning Juslyn Vineyards. Bottle your own legacy at this coveted Napa Valley estate.

Location: 2900 Spring Mountain Road, Saint Helena, 94574

Asking price: $42,000,000 Year built: 1998

Living area: 9,600 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 7 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 40+ - acres; 6 acres of double-planted vineyard; 4 acres of plantable vineyard; $7.2M of award-winning Juslyn Vineyards inventory; 80-foot swimming pool; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven; koi ponds

Contact: Neyshia Go, Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

neyshiago.com

DRE#: 00899496