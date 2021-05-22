Spectacular Ocean and City Views
Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bel Air, this architectural estate has spectacular city, mountain and ocean views. Behind the gates are soaring ceilings and glass pocket doors that showcase unobstructed views. The first level includes a spacious great room, formal dining room with fireplace, state-of-the-art movie theater, and family room with walls of glass that disappear into an al fresco dining patio area. Upstairs, the sensational master suite offers a sitting room, dual baths and a balcony with panoramic views. The private grounds span approximately 1.3 acres, featuring a sprawling lawn and infinity-edge pool. An entertainer’s dream home: orumestate.com
Location: 11507 Orum Road, Bel Air 90049
Asking price: $24,995,000
Year built: 2017
Living area: 10,004 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Spacious great room; formal dining room with fireplace; catering kitchen with dual islands and top-of-the-line stainless appliances; state-of-the-art movie theater; gym; saltwater aquarium; office; automatic Fleetwood glass pocket doors; three-car attached garage
Contact: Gary Glass, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
310.820.9343
gary@garyglassestates.com
garyglassestates.com
DRE#: 00933169