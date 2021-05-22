Spectacular Ocean and City Views

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bel Air, this architectural estate has spectacular city, mountain and ocean views. Behind the gates are soaring ceilings and glass pocket doors that showcase unobstructed views. The first level includes a spacious great room, formal dining room with fireplace, state-of-the-art movie theater, and family room with walls of glass that disappear into an al fresco dining patio area. Upstairs, the sensational master suite offers a sitting room, dual baths and a balcony with panoramic views. The private grounds span approximately 1.3 acres, featuring a sprawling lawn and infinity-edge pool. An entertainer’s dream home: orumestate.com

Location: 11507 Orum Road, Bel Air 90049

Asking price: $24,995,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 10,004 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Spacious great room; formal dining room with fireplace; catering kitchen with dual islands and top-of-the-line stainless appliances; state-of-the-art movie theater; gym; saltwater aquarium; office; automatic Fleetwood glass pocket doors; three-car attached garage

Contact: Gary Glass, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.820.9343

gary@garyglassestates.com

garyglassestates.com

DRE#: 00933169

