Malibu Mediterranean Retreat

On two-and-a-half acres, this nearly-new Mediterranean retreat features high ceilings and stone tile floors. The living room has a fireplace, wet bar, and French doors to the patio as well as doors that open from the dining area to the ocean-view deck. The chef’s kitchen has an island, breakfast bar, quartz marble countertops, and top appliances. Four main-floor en-suite bedrooms include an owner’s retreat with fireplace, dual closets, luxe bath, and doors to an ocean-view deck. The lower level has a wine tasting room, office/bedroom, and movie theater, while the private backyard offers an ocean-view patio with seating and poolside outdoor dining. There’s also a waterfall pool, spa, fire pit, covered outdoor kitchen and BBQ with bar seating, playground and vegetable garden.

Location: 33127 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 5,670 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 2.5 acres; ocean-view home; private; home theater; wine cellar & tasting room; open floor plan; waterfall pool & spa; 3-car garage plus guest parking

Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

www.chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363