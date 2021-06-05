Beverly West 14N
Perched above the Wilshire Corridor on the 14th floor of the Beverly West is this chic two-bedroom-plus-office, two-bathroom condo with a discerning balance of scale, comfort and sophistication. A private elevator opens to a foyer and into the voluminous 3,813-square-foot residence. This north-facing, ambient light-filled unit captivates with floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing city skyline views, mountain vistas and the L.A. Country Club golf course fairway. Designed by Kathryn Ireland, an emphasis on ease of living and elevated entertaining is defined by the expansive floor plan.
Location: 1200 Club View Drive, Westwood, 90024
Asking price: $7,295,000
Year built: 2009
Living area: 3,813 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Guest bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom and city/ocean views; full-service building amenities: 24-hour doorman, valet, concierge service, security, pool, spa, fitness center and helipad.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Linda May
310.435.5932
linda@lindamay.com
DRE#: 00475038
Guy Levy
310.710.6766
guy@lindamay.com
DRE#: 01374536