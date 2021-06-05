Beverly West 14N

Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Perched above the Wilshire Corridor on the 14th floor of the Beverly West is this chic two-bedroom-plus-office, two-bathroom condo with a discerning balance of scale, comfort and sophistication. A private elevator opens to a foyer and into the voluminous 3,813-square-foot residence. This north-facing, ambient light-filled unit captivates with floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing city skyline views, mountain vistas and the L.A. Country Club golf course fairway. Designed by Kathryn Ireland, an emphasis on ease of living and elevated entertaining is defined by the expansive floor plan.

Location: 1200 Club View Drive, Westwood, 90024

Asking price: $7,295,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 3,813 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Guest bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom and city/ocean views; full-service building amenities: 24-hour doorman, valet, concierge service, security, pool, spa, fitness center and helipad.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Linda May
310.435.5932
linda@lindamay.com
DRE#: 00475038

Guy Levy
310.710.6766
guy@lindamay.com
DRE#: 01374536

www.beverlywest14n.com

