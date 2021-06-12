Open Saturday and Sunday

A sophisticated, architectural jewel in the prime of Brentwood, this home features a light interior with lustrous wood floors and clerestory skylights, a spacious kitchen with updated appliances, formal dining, breakfast nook, and theater. An expansive main-floor owner’s suite offers a step-down seating area with a fireplace and a private outdoor patio. The upstairs room with a separate entrance is perfect for a home office, ADU for in-laws, guests, or home-from-college kids.

Location: 1262 Norman Place, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $2,799,999

Year built: 1963

Living area: 3,333 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 6/12, 2:00pm - 4:00pm and Sunday, 6/13, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932