In A Word, Stunning

This Comstock Hills traditional, much admired with undeniable curb appeal, is majestically sited on a leafy section of lovely Comstock Avenue. Emotionally evocative with cheer and high style in every corner, this special home has been maintained by one owner for decades and has been updated consistently over the years with tasteful appointments and quality craftsmanship, designed specifically for gracious entertaining. Professionally and magnificently landscaped, there is a seamless feel as you move from the chic interiors to the outdoors. Bathed in an abundance of natural light, there’s an airy feel via skylights, soaring vaulted beamed ceilings and light wood floors.

Location: 1300 Comstock Avenue, Comstock Hills 90024

Asking price: $3,295,000

Year built: 1941

Living area: 3,328 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Central courtyard; spacious alfresco living area; customized built-in cabinetry with display shelves and ledges; cook’s kitchen; open den; media room; magnificent primary bedroom; sumptuous, spa-like primary bath; junior bedroom suite; entertainment space; private, wooded backyard

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Larry Young + Associates

310.777.2879

larry@larryyoungassociates.com

www.LarryYoungAssociates.com

DRE#: 00999537