Sprawling Ocean-View Vacant Land

Two vacant parcels (APN 4470-012-002 and APN 4470-012-046) await your imagination. Totaling approximately 24.88 acres, the property is located north of Broad Beach on the northwest corner of Trancas Canyon and PCH. The property is zoned RR-5 (Rural Residential), which allows for one dwelling unit per five acres. The current owner has submitted a Coastal Development Plan to the City of Malibu to subdivide the land into four parcels and expects to be able to record a subdivision map soon. The new owner of this magnificent piece of land can either continue with the four-home subdivision plan or build two estate-size properties to enjoy the views of Big Dume, Zuma, Broad Beach, islands, and sunsets galore.

Location: 0 Trancas Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $24,000,000

Year built: n/a

Living area: 24.88 acres, 0 bedrooms, 0 bathrooms

Features: Land lot; 24.88 acres; 2 parcels; Coastal Development Plan submitted for division into 4 parcels; ocean views; adjacent to Trancas Country Market

Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

www.chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363