This authentic Spanish hacienda has been reimagined and expanded to perfection with the highest-quality materials and smart home wiring throughout. Enter the front door to be greeted by an effortless open floor plan with rustic, wide-plank oak flooring, hand-plastered walls and vintage Rejuvenation dimmers. Malibu Tile staircase risers lead to a rooftop deck with city views that is adjacent to the primary suite, which features a gas fireplace, large walk-in, wine fridge, private terrace, and sumptuous bath with massive steam shower and soaking tub. The ADU is fully equipped with Thermador appliances, vaulted ceilings with built-in speakers, laundry, and glass sliders to a private patio.

Location: 10817 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $3,995,000

Year built: 1930

Living area: 3,452 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Central a/c; dishwasher; fireplace; smart home; special wiring; city/skyline view

Contact: Corey Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip Brokerage

310.927.0095

Corey.Nelson@Sothebys.Realty

www.coreynelsonpartners.com

DRE#: 01462372