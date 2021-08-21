Brentwood Park Tennis Estate

Available for the first time in over 50 years, this magnificent estate has a stately entrance, with marble floors and a grand, winding staircase, leading to the formal living room with fireplace. The expansive family room has a unique wrap-around bar, and the formal dining room can accommodate major dinner parties. A wood-paneled library, two powder rooms, large kitchen with built-ins, formal breakfast room and a laundry room complete the first floor. Upstairs there are six guest bedrooms with three baths plus a primary bedroom suite that includes walk-in closets, double baths and a sauna. The backyard includes a pool, tennis court, pool bath, patios and a grassy lawn.

Location: 300 South Rockingham Ave., Brentwood, 90049

Asking price: $14,995,000

Year built: 1935

Living area: 8,037 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 29,274-square-foot lot in coveted Brentwood Park location; 7 bedrooms plus spacious public rooms with high ceilings and wood floors; formal living and dining rooms; family room and paneled library; swimmer’s pool and tennis court; multiple car parking in driveway, motor court and garage

Contact: Sue Kohl, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.720.3400

suekohl@gmail.com

www.SueKohl.com

DRE#: 00560679