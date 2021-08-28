Behold this meticulous and sophisticated restoration and transformation of a single-story 1957 mid-century, originally designed by Alfred T. Wilkes, on one of the most prime streets in Beverly Hills. The level of detail and quality of materials is unparalleled. Gated with a high-level surveillance system, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home has beautiful terrazzo floors with brass inlay throughout, sliding doors that create a true indoor/ outdoor flow, stunning entertaining spaces, walnut paneling, teak ceilings, and a custom kitchen with high-end appliances.

Location: 1027 Cove Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $12,500,000

Year built: 1957

Living area: 20,047-square-foot lot, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: This is a unique and distinct example of retaining the original lines and architectural integrity of a home while also incorporating the latest technology and finishes beloved in 2021; the epitome of warmth, luxury, and style in an ultra-prestigious location

Contact: Lisa Optican, Hilton & Hyland

310.351.6646

lisa@hiltonhyland.com

www.1027coveway.com

DRE#: 0196075