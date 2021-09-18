Rustic Canyon Estate On 2.3+ Acres

Introducing this grand Hamptons-style estate in the coveted Rustic Canyon enclave of Pacific Palisades. Set on more than 2.3 acres of luxuriant grounds with sprawling lawns, manicured gardens and three living structures that span from the main home to the guest house and pool house, the estate offers a one-of-a-kind setting to realize your most legendary, secluded compound.

Location: 14100 Rustic Lane, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $29,950,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 8,162 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 2.3+ acre lot; sophisticated details & beamed ceilings; gourmet kitchen; primary suite w/balcony & dual spa baths; library, office & media room; pool/spa & outdoor kitchen; detached guest house; David Austin rose garden; apple & citrus orchard

Contact: Compass

F. Ron Smith & David Berg

Smith & Berg Partners

310.500.3931

team@smithandberg.com

www.smithandberg.com

DRE#: 00961954 / 01481236