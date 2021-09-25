L.A.'s Most Lavish Art-Deco Penthouse

Penthouse 38B at The Century is a masterpiece of fine craftsmanship with 600 square feet of outdoor terraces and soaring views from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. Evoking the golden era of decadence and romance, this seven-room residence is brought to life by a sense of elegance and grandeur, showcasing remarkable materials, hand-sculpted finishes and rare objects from throughout history. With the option of purchasing a museum-quality art collection curated for the home, this is a rare opportunity for a highly discerning buyer to own Los Angeles’ most prized and luxurious penthouse.

Location: 1 W Century Drive, Penthouse 38B, Century City 90067

Asking price: $18,900,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 5,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Incredible views; Manhattan-style, art-deco design; direct-access elevator; hand-carved woodwork & stone throughout; highly functional storage & custom cabinetry; gourmet kitchen; primary retreat w/dual closets & baths; 600 sf of outdoor terraces; service entrance; premier building & amenities

Contact: F. Ron Smith and David Berg, Compass

310.500.3931

team@smithandberg.com

www.smithandberg.com

DRE#: 00961954 / 01481236