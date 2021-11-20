Rustic Canyon Estate On 2.3+ Acres
Introducing this grand Hamptons-style estate in the coveted Rustic Canyon enclave of Pacific Palisades. Set on more than 2.3 acres of luxuriant grounds with sprawling lawns, manicured gardens and three living structures that span from the main home to the guest house and pool house, the estate offers a one-of-a-kind setting to realize your most legendary, secluded compound.
Location: 14100 Rustic Ln., Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $29,950,000
Year built: 2008
Living area: 8,162 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: 2.3+ acre lot; sophisticated details & beamed ceilings; gourmet kitchen; primary suite with balcony & dual spa baths/closets; library; office & media room; pool/spa & outdoor kitchen; detached guest house; David Austin rose garden; apple & citrus orchards
Contact: Compass
F. Ron Smith & David Berg
Smith & Berg Partners
310.500.3931
team@smithandberg.com
www.smithandberg.com
DRE#: 00961954 / 01481236