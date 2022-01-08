New Construction with Views

New modern Nantucket with a blend of Cape Cod features head-on ocean and city light views. Magical sunsets will be your visually stimulating backdrop on a nightly basis. Built with meticulous attention to detail, five bedrooms include a sumptuous main bedroom with private patio, hip and lavish bathroom and huge walk-in. The beautiful and private backyard was created as an oasis and has a pool, spa, patio and grassy lawn. Enormous rooftop deck with sweeping ocean and city views is yet another option for grand-scale entertaining. The lower level has a huge room and is ideal as a home theater, office, gym or playroom. Elevator services all levels. Walking distance to the village.

Location: 1324 Monument Street, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $6,150,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 5,400 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Brand new construction completed late 2021; head-on ocean, city and Queens necklace views; gorgeous main bedroom with private patio facing the ocean; huge great room with views; private pool and spa; elevator to all levels including huge rooftop deck; walking distance to the village

Contact: Coldwell Banker Realty

Mark Goldsmith

310.200.6697

mark.goldsmith42@gmail.com

www.markgoldsmithproperties.com

DRE#: 01031230