We proudly present one of the finest homes ever built in Manhattan Beach. A masterpiece designed by KAA Design and built by Matt Morris Development, this magnificent property stands proudly on the Manhattan Beach Strand overlooking one of the most prestigious beaches in the world with panoramic views from Palos Verdes to Malibu.

Location: 3216 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, 90266

Asking price: $30,000,000

Year built: 2013

Living area: 7,454 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Mahogany-clad circular staircase; four levels of soaring 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows and doors flood the house with natural light; the top floor outdoor living and dining area enjoys spectacular views

Contact: Matt Morris Development

Matt Morris

310.678.4511

matt@mattmorrisdevelopment.com

www.3216thestrand.com

DRE#: 01213818