3261 Bennett Dr.

Le Reve, a.k.a. “The Dream.” Behind the gates of this magical compound, beauty and an angelic ambiance unite to create a dream come true. Le Reve is gracefully positioned above the clouds on well over an acre of Hollywood hillside. Completely hidden from street view, this exquisitely restored Monterey Colonial farmhouse is tucked up a long driveway and completely submersed in nature. The step-down living room showcases a custom rock fireplace with French doors leading to an in-ground infinity spa, expansive grounds and organic fruit trees.

Location: 3261 Bennett Drive, Hollywood Hills 90068

Asking price: $4,295,000

Year built: 1941

Living area: 3,146 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: A modernized chef’s kitchen boasts custom tiling, cabinetry, a state-of-the-art SubZero fridge, European steamer built into the island, walk-in pantry, and more; charming French doors draw you to your secluded yard, gazebo and outdoor living room

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Heather Boyd

310.994.3140

hboyd@hiltonhyland.com

www.heatherboydgroup.com

DRE#: 01836830