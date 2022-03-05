1800 The Strand
At the intersection of the two most beautiful and photographed streets in Manhattan Beach, 1800 The Strand is a rare gem and perhaps the finest beachfront home to hit the market. Uniquely positioned on a prized south-facing corner lot, the property has sweeping panoramic views from Palos Verdes, Catalina, Santa Monica to Malibu - and the iconic Manhattan Beach Pier. Centered around a stunning floating circular staircase, 1800 The Strand boasts an open floor plan design with five bedrooms, six and a half baths, and a three-stop elevator. With jaw-dropping views and beachfront access, the overall design lends itself to the best of both family coastal living and elegant entertaining.
Location: 1800 The Strand, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking price: $27,000,000
Year built: 2000
Living area: 5,329 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: 3-stop elevator; 5-car interior garage with 2 lifts; 2 hermetically sealed car vaults; architectural floating staircase; 360-bottle wine cellar; ocean view decks on all 3 levels of the home; 3 fireplaces
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 1295248