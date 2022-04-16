Estate Property in Los Feliz
First time on the market in over 70 years! This approximate 1/2-acre oasis features a main house, detached guest house, detached game room/cabana and a quiet park giving you 360 degrees of total privacy. Main house features three bedrooms, two baths, breakfast area, formal dining, wood-paneled library/office with fireplace and living room that opens to an expansive terrace. Detached guest house with open living/dining area, galley kitchen and bath. Plus, a detached cabana/ game room with wet bar and views to the West- perfect home office, studio, game room or gym. Large Olympic-sized pool has its own separate pool bath/shower; meandering gardens and paths lead to grassy backyard.
Location: 3266 Lowry Road, Los Angeles 90027
Asking price: $4,350,000
Year built: 1946
Living area: 2,915 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Detached guest house; detached game room/cabana; 360-degree views; total privacy; Olympic-sized pool
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip
John Giddins & Brian Ades
310.666.6365
johngiddins@gmail.com
www.losangelesluxuryestates.com
John DRE#: 1242450 | Brian DRE#: 1347985