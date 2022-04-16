Estate Property in Los Feliz

First time on the market in over 70 years! This approximate 1/2-acre oasis features a main house, detached guest house, detached game room/cabana and a quiet park giving you 360 degrees of total privacy. Main house features three bedrooms, two baths, breakfast area, formal dining, wood-paneled library/office with fireplace and living room that opens to an expansive terrace. Detached guest house with open living/dining area, galley kitchen and bath. Plus, a detached cabana/ game room with wet bar and views to the West- perfect home office, studio, game room or gym. Large Olympic-sized pool has its own separate pool bath/shower; meandering gardens and paths lead to grassy backyard.

Location: 3266 Lowry Road, Los Angeles 90027

Asking price: $4,350,000

Year built: 1946

Living area: 2,915 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Detached guest house; detached game room/cabana; 360-degree views; total privacy; Olympic-sized pool

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip

John Giddins & Brian Ades

310.666.6365

johngiddins@gmail.com

www.losangelesluxuryestates.com

John DRE#: 1242450 | Brian DRE#: 1347985