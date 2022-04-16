www.671Latimer.com

This architectural masterpiece by Chu + Gooding Architects in Santa Monica Canyon is an exceptionally well-designed home on an expansive, private, serene lot. It captures light throughout the day with views of mature sycamores and redwoods. The seamless design allows nature to be the art. The large grassy backyard with a swimmer’s pool and private spa, outdoor dining room, wood-burning fireplace, raised veggie gardens, mature fruit trees all abut a natural spring-fed creek. With a lush hillside and wild garden offering an abundant wildlife setting, this exquisite piece of contemporary architecture is located on one of the most private, serene roads in Santa Monica Canyon.

Location: 671 Latimer Road, Santa Monica Canyon 90402

Asking price: $18,000,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 5,655 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Glass-walled living room with fireplace; chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry; dining room for entertaining with Fleetwood sliding glass walls to large outdoor patios; media room; 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 powder rooms; extra reading nooks; 2 private offices

